Deni Avdija plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avdija, in his most recent game, had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 126-107 win over the Pistons.

With prop bets available for Avdija, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.1 11.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.5 PRA -- 21.1 20.5 PR -- 17.6 17 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

Avdija is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Avdija's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.6.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the NBA, giving up 107.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic have given up 39.5 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the league, conceding 22.7 assists per game.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 32 6 6 4 0 0 0 3/21/2023 34 15 10 3 3 0 2 1/21/2023 25 0 4 0 0 0 1 12/30/2022 28 13 7 6 2 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.