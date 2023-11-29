The Washington Wizards, Danilo Gallinari included, take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 126-107 win over the Pistons (his last game) Gallinari produced 16 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gallinari's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Danilo Gallinari Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 8.5 Rebounds -- 3.1 3.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA -- 12.9 13.7 PR -- 11.3 11.9 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Danilo Gallinari Insights vs. the Magic

Gallinari is responsible for taking 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gallinari's Wizards average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 107.4 points per contest, the Magic are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Magic are No. 1 in the league, allowing 39.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Magic are second in the league, allowing 22.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 11.6 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.