Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Kings on November 29, 2023
Kevin Fiala and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals play at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 10:30 PM ET).
Capitals vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Ovechkin's five goals and seven assists in 18 games for Washington add up to 12 total points on the season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
John Carlson is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 11 total points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 10 assists in 18 games.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Dylan Strome has 10 points so far, including eight goals and two assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Fiala, who has scored 20 points in 19 games (six goals and 14 assists).
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|4
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 12 assists to total 20 points (1.1 per game).
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
