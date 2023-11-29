The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT. The Kings have won five games in a row.

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-210) Capitals (+170) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Washington has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +170 or longer in two games this season, and won both.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has played six games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 76 (4th) Goals 42 (31st) 45 (1st) Goals Allowed 50 (3rd) 15 (13th) Power Play Goals 3 (32nd) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (12th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington owns a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while going 6-3-1 overall over its past 10 games.

Three of Washington's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

In the last 10 matchups, Capitals' games have had an average of 6.2 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.

The Capitals' 42 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals' 50 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

