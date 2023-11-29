The Los Angeles Kings will host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, November 29, with the Kings having won five consecutive games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 50 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is third in the NHL.

With 42 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 18 5 7 12 11 7 0% John Carlson 18 1 10 11 31 14 - Dylan Strome 18 8 2 10 6 16 53.5% Tom Wilson 18 4 5 9 15 17 28.6% Evgeny Kuznetsov 16 4 5 9 16 9 44%

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 45 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (76 total, four per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 37 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players