Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (10-6-2), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Capitals ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:30 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Phillips C Questionable Lower Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body Blake Lizotte C Questionable Undisclosed Tobias Bjornfot D Out Undisclosed

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 42 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Washington's total of 50 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is third-best in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -8, they are 22nd in the league.

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (76 total, four per game).

It has the league's second-best goal differential at +31.

Capitals vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-210) Capitals (+170) 6

