Capitals vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 29
Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (10-6-2), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Capitals ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:30 PM ET.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Phillips
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Tobias Bjornfot
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Capitals vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 42 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Washington's total of 50 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is third-best in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -8, they are 22nd in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (76 total, four per game).
- It has the league's second-best goal differential at +31.
Capitals vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-210)
|Capitals (+170)
|6
