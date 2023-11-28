Tuesday's contest that pits the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) versus the Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of William & Mary. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 78, Norfolk State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-7.2)

William & Mary (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.4

Norfolk State has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to William & Mary, who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 2-2-0 and the Tribe are 4-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.7 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

William & Mary is 160th in college basketball at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 29.4 its opponents average.

William & Mary connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

William & Mary and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tribe commit 10 per game (58th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (281st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.