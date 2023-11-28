William & Mary vs. Norfolk State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Norfolk State vs. William & Mary matchup.
William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|William & Mary Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Norfolk State (-3.5)
|142.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Norfolk State (-3.5)
|142.5
|-188
|+152
William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends
- William & Mary has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- The Tribe have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Norfolk State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Spartans have hit the over twice.
