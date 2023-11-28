Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Washington County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Norton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abingdon High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holston High School at Council High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
