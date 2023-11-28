Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Virginia Beach County, Virginia today, we've got you covered here.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carmel High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princess Anne High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Lakes High School at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at First Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Run High School at Kempsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
