Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you reside in Tazewell County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Tazewell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tazewell High School at Bland County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rocky Gap, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Grundy High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grundy, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
