Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Scott County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Scott County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cloudland High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
