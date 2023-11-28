Tuesday's game between the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) and the Elon Phoenix (2-4) at Chartway Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-51 and heavily favors Old Dominion to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 28.

Last time out, the Monarchs won on Friday 57-38 against Texas Southern.

Old Dominion vs. Elon Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 62, Elon 51

Old Dominion Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Monarchs' +123 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Offensively, Old Dominion posted 66.8 points per game last year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its season average (66.1 points per game) was 0.7 PPG lower.

Offensively the Monarchs fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 67.5 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game when playing on the road.

Old Dominion gave up 55.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (66.3).

