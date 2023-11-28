The William & Mary Tribe (3-4) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Norfolk State -3.5 142.5

Norfolk State Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State's games have gone over 142.5 points twice this season (over four outings).

The average point total in Norfolk State's contests this year is 142.7, 0.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Norfolk State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Norfolk State.

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Norfolk State 2 50% 74.3 154 68.4 140 141.3 William & Mary 4 66.7% 79.7 154 71.6 140 143.5

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans average just 2.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Tribe allow (71.6).

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Norfolk State 2-2-0 0-1 2-2-0 William & Mary 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Norfolk State William & Mary 10-2 Home Record 11-5 6-8 Away Record 1-14 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

