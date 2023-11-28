Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Norfolk County, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granby High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.