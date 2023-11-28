The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Knicks (9-7) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hornets dropped their last game 130-117 against the Magic on Sunday. Miles Bridges totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Nick Richards C Out Concussion 8.5 5.9 0.4 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -6.5

