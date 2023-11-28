On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) hit the court against the New York Knicks (9-7) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hornets Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Hornets (-6.5) - -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Hornets have a -121 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 114.1 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are allowing 122.2 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

The Knicks have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.7 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 105.9 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

Charlotte has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

New York has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Hornets and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

