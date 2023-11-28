Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County Today - November 28
We have high school basketball competition in Falls Church County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kettle Run High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chantilly High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
