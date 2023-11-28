We have high school basketball competition in Falls Church County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kettle Run High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Chantilly High School at Falls Church High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at James W Robinson High School