Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arlington County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Arlington County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arlington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centreville High School at Yorktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.