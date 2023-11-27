Jordan Poole is a player to watch when the Washington Wizards (2-14) and the Detroit Pistons (2-14) play at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards fell to the Hawks on Saturday, 136-108. Their leading scorer was Jared Butler with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jared Butler 13 2 5 2 1 2 Kyle Kuzma 12 7 8 0 0 2 Daniel Gafford 12 4 0 0 2 0

Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma provides the Wizards 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Poole's averages on the season are 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.

Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 51.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Tyus Jones' averages for the season are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Wizards get 9.6 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.4 5.5 5.4 0.4 0.7 2.5 Daniel Gafford 10.3 7.8 1.4 0.8 1.5 0.0 Jordan Poole 15.5 3.0 3.2 0.7 0.2 1.6 Deni Avdija 10.7 5.3 3.5 0.8 0.4 1.0 Tyus Jones 10.8 3.2 4.5 0.7 0.1 0.7

