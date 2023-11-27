Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - November 27
Jordan Poole is a player to watch when the Washington Wizards (2-14) and the Detroit Pistons (2-14) play at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Wizards fell to the Hawks on Saturday, 136-108. Their leading scorer was Jared Butler with 13 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jared Butler
|13
|2
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Kyle Kuzma
|12
|7
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Daniel Gafford
|12
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma provides the Wizards 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Poole's averages on the season are 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 51.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Tyus Jones' averages for the season are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The Wizards get 9.6 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|22.4
|5.5
|5.4
|0.4
|0.7
|2.5
|Daniel Gafford
|10.3
|7.8
|1.4
|0.8
|1.5
|0.0
|Jordan Poole
|15.5
|3.0
|3.2
|0.7
|0.2
|1.6
|Deni Avdija
|10.7
|5.3
|3.5
|0.8
|0.4
|1.0
|Tyus Jones
|10.8
|3.2
|4.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.7
