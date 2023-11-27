The Detroit Pistons (2-14) take a 13-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Washington Wizards (2-14), losers of nine straight.

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.

Washington has put together a 1-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Pistons are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 28th.

The Wizards put up an average of 115.5 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 117.2 the Pistons allow.

Washington has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are not as good offensively, scoring 112.9 points per game, compared to 117.6 away. It's the same story defensively, conceding 126.3 points per game at home, compared to 124.1 away.

At home Washington is allowing 126.3 points per game, 2.2 more than it is on the road (124.1).

This year the Wizards are collecting fewer assists at home (26.9 per game) than away (28.6).

Wizards Injuries