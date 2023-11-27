The Washington Wizards (2-14) will be monitoring three players on the injury report, including Jordan Poole, as they prepare for a Monday, November 27 game against the Detroit Pistons (2-14) at Little Caesars Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards enter this contest following a 136-108 loss to the Hawks on Saturday. Jared Butler scored a team-best 13 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Poole SG Questionable Ankle 17.7 2.7 3.6 Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and MNMT

