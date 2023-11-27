Wizards vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two struggling teams square off when the Detroit Pistons (2-14) host the Washington Wizards (2-14) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a 13-game losing streak against the Wizards, losers of nine straight. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and MNMT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pistons
|-3.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
- Washington's games this year have had a 240.6-point total on average, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington's ATS record is 7-9-0 this season.
- The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win one time (7.1%) in those games.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in 13 games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pistons
|6
|37.5%
|109.8
|225.3
|117.2
|242.3
|222.5
|Wizards
|10
|62.5%
|115.5
|225.3
|125.1
|242.3
|236.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Wizards' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Washington has been better against the spread on the road (6-3-0) than at home (1-6-0) this season.
- The Wizards' 115.5 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 117.2 the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 1-5 overall record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|7-9
|5-8
|10-6
|Pistons
|7-9
|0-0
|10-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Wizards
|Pistons
|115.5
|109.8
|9
|24
|3-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0-0
|125.1
|117.2
|29
|22
|1-1
|6-1
|1-1
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.