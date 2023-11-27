The Washington Wizards, with Tyus Jones, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Jones had four points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 136-108 loss against the Hawks.

In this article we will dive into Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.9 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.2 Assists 5.5 4.9 4.5 PRA -- 18.6 18.5 PR -- 13.7 14 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.7



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.4 per contest.

He's put up 3.1 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.2.

Conceding 117.2 points per game, the Pistons are the 22nd-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 41.5 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 24.7 per game.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 22 10 6 7 2 0 1 12/4/2022 20 5 2 4 1 0 0

