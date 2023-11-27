Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Tom Wilson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Wilson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
- Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Wilson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|17:09
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-1
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
