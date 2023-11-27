Can we anticipate Sonny Milano scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Milano has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Milano has zero points on the power play.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

