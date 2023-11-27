Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Russell County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Valley High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
