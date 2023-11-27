The Washington Capitals, with Rasmus Sandin, take the ice Monday versus the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Sandin against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sandin Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Sandin has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 23:34 on the ice per game.

Sandin has yet to score a goal this year through 17 games played.

In four of 17 games this season, Sandin has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Sandin has an assist in four of 17 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Sandin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sandin Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 4 4 Points 3 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.