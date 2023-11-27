The Detroit Pistons (2-14) will look to break a 13-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (2-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 as 3.5-point favorites. The Wizards have lost nine games in a row.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and MNMT

BSDET and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 119 - Wizards 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 3.5)

Pistons (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-4.5)

Pistons (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.8

With their .438 ATS win percentages this year, both the Pistons (7-9-0 ATS) and the Wizards (7-9-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Washington and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 62.5% of its games this season (10 of 16), the same percentage as Detroit and its opponents (10 of 16).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 1-13, while the Pistons are 0-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA (115.5 points per game). Defensively they are second-worst (125.1 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (39.2 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (50.7 per game).

This season the Wizards are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 27.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 16th in the NBA in committing them (13.6 per game). It is 10th in forcing them (14.1 per game).

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.8% from downtown, the Wizards are 17th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.