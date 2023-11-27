Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Monday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- Aube-Kubel has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.