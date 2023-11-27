Can we anticipate Martin Fehervary lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Fehervary has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

