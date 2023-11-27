Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
Can we anticipate Martin Fehervary lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fehervary stats and insights
- Fehervary is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Fehervary has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.