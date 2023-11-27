We have high school basketball competition in Lancaster County, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lancaster County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lancaster High School at Mathews High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27

7:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Mathews, VA

Mathews, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

River Ridge High School at Lancaster High School