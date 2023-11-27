Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
Should you wager on John Carlson to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlson stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).
- Carlson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Carlson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Carlson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|30:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|28:35
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|29:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|28:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:46
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|26:45
|Home
|W 3-1
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
