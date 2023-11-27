On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Joel Edmundson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Edmundson scored in two of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Edmundson produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Edmundson's shooting percentage last season was 2.9%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
  • The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

