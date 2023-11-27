On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Joel Edmundson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights

Edmundson scored in two of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Edmundson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Edmundson's shooting percentage last season was 2.9%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

