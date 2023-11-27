Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Hopewell County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hopewell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Marshall High School at Hopewell High School