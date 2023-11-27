The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total is 165.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hampton vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hampton -2.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Hampton and its opponents have combined to score more than 165.5 points.

Hampton has an average total of 155.3 in its contests this year, 10.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pirates are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Hampton will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Pirates have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Hampton, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Hampton vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hampton 2 40% 77.2 157.8 78.2 159.8 148.1 UMBC 3 50% 80.6 157.8 81.6 159.8 148.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The 77.2 points per game the Pirates score are the same as the Retrievers give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hampton vs. UMBC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hampton 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0 UMBC 3-3-0 2-2 5-1-0

Hampton vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hampton UMBC 7-6 Home Record 13-4 1-13 Away Record 5-10 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.