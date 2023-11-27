The UMBC Retrievers (0-2) play the Hampton Pirates (1-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 272nd 68.2 Points Scored 74.3 115th 344th 77.5 Points Allowed 72.8 261st 294th 29.7 Rebounds 31.3 210th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.0 104th 346th 10.4 Assists 14.3 88th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 9.5 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.