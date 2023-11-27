The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.

Hampton is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Pirates are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers sit at 107th.

The Pirates put up 77.2 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.6 the Retrievers give up.

When Hampton scores more than 81.6 points, it is 2-0.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Hampton played better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.8 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Pirates played better in home games last year, ceding 71.3 points per game, compared to 81.1 on the road.

Hampton averaged 5.9 threes per game with a 30.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 fewer threes and 3.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.4, 33.9%).

