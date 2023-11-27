Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you live in Greene County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Culpeper County High School at William Monroe High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Stanardsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manassas Park High School at William Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Stanardsville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
