If you live in Greene County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Culpeper County High School at William Monroe High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 27

Location: Stanardsville, VA

Stanardsville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Manassas Park High School at William Monroe High School