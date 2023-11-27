When the Washington Capitals play the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, will Evgeny Kuznetsov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

Kuznetsov has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kuznetsov averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 25:05 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:22 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:20 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

