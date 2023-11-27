The Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija included, take the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 136-108 loss to the Hawks, Avdija tallied nine points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Avdija, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 10.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.5 PRA -- 20.6 19.5 PR -- 17.2 16 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.0



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

Avdija is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Avdija's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 117.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 41.5 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Pistons are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 10.8 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Deni Avdija vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 28 13 6 2 1 0 0 3/7/2023 21 7 5 2 1 0 0 10/25/2022 27 9 7 2 1 2 1

