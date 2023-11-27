The Washington Capitals (10-5-2), winners of three road games in a row, visit the San Jose Sharks (4-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose on Monday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2.

During the past 10 outings for the Capitals, their offense has totaled 27 goals while their defense has conceded 23 (they have a 7-2-1 record in those games). They have not scored a power-play goal over that span, on 28 power-play opportunities.

Capitals vs. Sharks Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Capitals 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-210)

Capitals (-210) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 10-5-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Washington is 3-0-2 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Capitals registered only one goal, they lost both times.

Washington has finished 3-0-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).

The Capitals have scored more than two goals eight times, and are 7-0-1 in those games (to register 15 points).

In the three games when Washington has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-1-0 record (four points).

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 3-2-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 6-3-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 31st 2.41 Goals Scored 1.62 32nd 9th 2.82 Goals Allowed 4.14 32nd 27th 28.8 Shots 24.5 32nd 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 37 32nd 32nd 6% Power Play % 18.97% 21st 16th 78.85% Penalty Kill % 72% 30th

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

