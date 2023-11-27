The Washington Wizards, with Bilal Coulibaly, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Coulibaly, in his previous game (November 25 loss against the Hawks), posted seven points.

Below we will dive into Coulibaly's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 9.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.9 PRA -- 13.8 15.5 PR -- 11.9 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Pistons

Coulibaly has taken 6.0 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 6.1% and 6.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 117.2 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pistons have conceded 41.5 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have conceded 24.7 per contest, eighth in the league.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

