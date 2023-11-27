Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Ovechkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Ovechkin has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 20:18 on the ice per game.

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ovechkin has a point in nine games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Ovechkin has an assist in six of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 36.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-53) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 3 12 Points 5 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 3

