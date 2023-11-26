The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The matchup airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 151.5 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -3.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hokies Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in four of six outings.

The average over/under for Virginia Tech's matchups this season is 146.5, 5.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Virginia Tech's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Virginia Tech came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Hokies are undefeated in two games this season when they're the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Virginia Tech has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 3 60% 82.8 164.1 71 136.2 146.7 Virginia Tech 4 66.7% 81.3 164.1 65.2 136.2 140.3

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Hokies put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls give up.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 71 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 3-2-0 2-2 3-2-0 Virginia Tech 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Virginia Tech 17-0 Home Record 13-4 11-3 Away Record 2-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

