The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 151.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 151.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Hokies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Florida Atlantic has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.