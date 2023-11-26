How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game airs on ESPN.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (43.7%).
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 151st.
- The Hokies average 10.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Owls allow (71).
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it scores more than 71 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (71.3).
- At home, the Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.5.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
