Sunday's contest between the VCU Rams (3-3) and Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) matching up at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 69-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of VCU, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:30 AM ET on November 26.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VCU vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 69, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-0.7)

VCU (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.2

VCU is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Penn State's 2-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Rams are 1-5-0 and the Nittany Lions are 2-4-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game (scoring 66.3 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball) and have a +18 scoring differential overall.

VCU ranks 225th in the country at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 29.0 its opponents average.

VCU connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (5.7).

The Rams rank 261st in college basketball by averaging 89.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 126th in college basketball, allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions.

VCU has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.2 per game (309th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.2 (309th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.