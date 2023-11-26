VCU vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) play the VCU Rams (3-3) at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. VCU matchup.
VCU vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
VCU vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-2.5)
|137.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-2.5)
|138.5
|-128
|+106
VCU vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- VCU is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Rams have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Penn State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Nittany Lions have hit the over twice.
