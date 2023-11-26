The VCU Rams (3-3) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It starts at 10:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

VCU vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
  • This season, VCU has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 255th.
  • The Rams average only 1.1 more points per game (66.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).
  • VCU is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.2 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU averaged 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • The Rams conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 away.
  • At home, VCU made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Seattle U W 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State L 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Boise State L 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/6/2023 Memphis - Stuart C. Siegel Center

