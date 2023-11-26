The VCU Rams (3-3) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It starts at 10:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

This season, VCU has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 255th.

The Rams average only 1.1 more points per game (66.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).

VCU is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU averaged 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

The Rams conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 away.

At home, VCU made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule